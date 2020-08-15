Trump scoffs at Biden claiming credit for Middle East peace deal

President Trump on Friday scoffed at Joe Biden's claim for some of the credit for a Middle East peace agreement.

The White House on Thursday announced Israel and the United Arab Emirates had reached agreement on a peace deal, a stunning development in the always turbulent issue of Middle East relationships.

It was a reporter for the Gateway Pundit who asked Trump: "Yesterday you announced a historic peace treaty between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Later in the day Joe Biden tried to take credit for the deal. What's your response?"

"That was a beauty," Trump responded. "We announced the deal. And I appreciate it. Even The New York Times gave it great coverage and editorials today. Wall Street Journal, Washington Post everybody was saying great. And I saw where Sleepy Joe tried to take credit for it. I’ve been trying to figure out how that one works. No – what he did is they made a terrible deal with Iran and the deal was a horror show and I ended it.

"They gave them $150 billion for nothing. They gave them $1.8 billion in cash for nothing. They got nothing from that deal except trouble. They did nothing – just like they’ve been weak on China, they’ve been weak on Russia. They’ve been weak on everyone, and they were the weakest of all on Iran. That was a great deal made by very talented people that work with me, and it’s been praised all over the world. And what you’ll see now is that other countries will come into that deal and you’ll have peace in the Middle East. And Biden doesn’t even know the names of the countries I’m talking about," Trump said.

Biden had claimed, "The coming together of Israel and the Arab states builds on the efforts of multiple administrations to foster a broader Arab-Israel opening, including the efforts of the Obama Biden administration to build on the Arab Peace initiative. I personally spent time with leaders of both Isreal and UAE during our administration building the case for cooperation and broader engagement and the benefits it could deliver to both nations."

The GP commentary? "What a crock of BS. … In truth the Israel-UAE deal was another blow to the killer Iranian regime who Obama fed with U.S. dollars to spread their terror around the region."

At Breitbart was the report that there may be some truth in the idea that Biden "helped Middle East peace."

There, U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman said Biden "contributed" to the deal "only by being so 'hostile.'"

The Abraham Accord was announced by Trump and allows for the normalization of dealings between Israel and UAE.

It is expected to lead to further deals.

Friedman explained, according to the report, the credit Biden may deserve is all negative.

"I think the credit that he (Biden) deserves is he was – they were so bad and so hostile to both Israel and the Emirates that it caused both of them to commiserate a little bit, which was something that we were able to take advantage of when the president (Trump) took office," he said.

"So, to that extent, I think the Obama policy was so terrible that it probably created more of a commonality of interest between Israel and the Emirates," he said.