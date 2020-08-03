Trump spanks Dr. Birx: 'Pathetic!'

(FOX NEWS) -- President Trump claimed Monday that White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, who told CNN on Sunday that the pandemic is now "different" than it was before and "extraordinarily widespread," was caving to pressure from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had harsh words for Birx.

Trump has insisted that the rising number of COVID-19 cases is merely the result of increased testing and not an indication that the spread of the disease has gotten worse, but Birx said that the country was in a "new phase" of the pandemic.

"So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics. In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!"

