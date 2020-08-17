Twitter goes silent on Schiff's 'inaccurate' tweets

More than a dozen tweets from U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in recent years are "inaccurate or misleading," but the social-media platform has remained silent, according to an investigation by Just the News.

The lack of action on Schiff's tweets came during a period of time when Twitter has on more than one occasion appended or flagged President Trump's tweets as misleading, the report said.

In July 2018, for example, Schiff falsely stated "the release of the Carter Page FISA application makes clear, once again, the FBI acted lawfully and appropriately" regarding the surveillance warranted the bureau used to spy on the Trump adviser.

Wrong again, Mr. President. It confirms the FBI acted appropriately and that Russian agents approached two of your advisors, and informed your campaign that Russia was prepared to help you by disseminating stolen Clinton emails. https://t.co/G128SNicdn — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) February 24, 2018

TRENDING: The Democrats' coming Nov. 4 riots

JTN pointed out the Justice Department's inspector general found the application "contained 51 statements that were inaccurate, misleading or undocumented, and included 17 violations of FBI rules ranging from false and unverified information to missions of exculpatory evidence of innocence."

In fact, DOJ officials pulled two of the four Page FISA applications and the chief judge of the court concluded that the FBI misled the court.

Judge James Boasberg declared, "There is thus little doubt that the government breached its duty of candor to the court."

Do you use Twitter? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 8% (6 Votes) 92% (72 Votes)

Schiff's statements recently have drawn attention because last week, a former FBI lawyer agreed to plead guilty to a felony and admitted he falsified a document to deceive the FISA court.

JTN reported: "In other words, the FBI acted unlawfully and inappropriately in the Page FISA debacle. And to date, Twitter hasn't flagged or appended Schiff's tweet even though he has enormous influence on the platform with 2.4 million followers."

JTN received no response to a request for comment from Twitter or Schiff's office.

Another Schiff tweet spotlighted by JTN said: "Donald Trump has never deterred Russia from interfering in U.S. elections. Far from it. The sum total of Trump's words and actions has only encouraged Russian meddling in our elections."

However, the Trump administration, as documented by the left-leaning Brookings Institute, JTN reported, "has taken more than four dozen actions to punish Russia for activities ranging from cyberhacking to aggression in the Crimea region of Ukraine."

The actions include indictments against individuals for interfering in 2016 and 2018 elections.

"So Schiff's tweet is demonstrably false. But no action has been taken by Twitter," JTN reported.

One of Schiff's repeated claims, is that evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia is in "plain sight."

However, multiple investigations, from the Senate Intelligence Committee to special counsel Robert Mueller, have concluded there is no evidence any Trump campaign official colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Schiff also accused Trump aide George Papadopoulos of "secretly discussing stolen Clinton emails with the Russians," but the claim was not substantiated by the Mueller report.