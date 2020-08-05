Twitter says security flaw may have exposed Android users' direct messages

(CNBC) -- Twitter on Wednesday disclosed a new security vulnerability that may have exposed the direct messages of users who access the service using Android devices.

Specifically, the vulnerability could have exposed the private data of Twitter users running devices with Android OS versions 8 and 9, the company said.

“This vulnerability could allow an attacker, through a malicious app installed on your device, to access private Twitter data on your device (like Direct Messages) by working around Android system permissions that protect against this,” the company said in a blog post.

