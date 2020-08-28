SECTIONS
U.S. Marshalls find 39 missing kids in Georgia during 2-week sweep

'Operation Not Forgotten' nabs 9e people on sex-trafficking charges

August 28, 2020
(LONDON DAILY MAIL) The US Marshals announced Thursday that 39 missing children were recovered in Georgia in a two-week effort dubbed 'Operation Not Forgotten'.

The operation, conducted in August in Atlanta and Macon, tracked down 39 missing children across the state and led to the arrest of nine 'criminal associates'.

The suspects face charges including sex trafficking, parental kidnapping, custodial interference and registered sex offender violence resulted from the investigation.

