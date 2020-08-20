SECTIONS
Uber, Lyft about to shut down all operations in California

Decision stemps from AB 5 which restricts independent contractors

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 20, 2020 at 12:30pm
(FEE.ORG) – This Friday, Uber and Lyft are set to entirely shut down ride-sharing operations in California. The businesses' exit from the Golden State will leave hundreds of thousands of drivers unemployed and millions of Californians chasing an expensive cab. Sadly, this was preventable.

Here's how we got to this point.

In September of 2019, the California state legislature passed AB 5, a now-infamous bill harshly restricting independent contracting and freelancing across many industries. By requiring ride-sharing apps such as Uber and Lyft to reclassify their drivers as full employees, the law mandated that the companies provide healthcare and benefits to all the drivers in their system and pay additional taxes.

