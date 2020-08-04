University to remove U.S. president's name from campus

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- The University at Buffalo will be removing former U.S. President Millard Fillmore’s name from campus, citing “systemic racism” and his support of the Compromise of 1850.

Fillmore was the 13th president of the United States as well as founder and first chancellor of the University at Buffalo.

The Millard Fillmore Academic Center, which contains several academic departments, student dormitories, a theater, and other services, will now be referred to as simply the Academic Center. It will be renamed at a later date, according to UB’s Campus Planning Committee.

