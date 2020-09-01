SECTIONS
Health Politics U.S. WorldLIFE WITH BIG BROTHER
P Share Print

WHO urges governments to engage with coronavirus protesters

Call comes after Berlin march by tens of thousands of people opposed to COVID restrictions

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 31, 2020 at 10:46pm
P Share Print

(SOUTH CHINA MORNING POST) -- The World Health Organisation urged governments on Monday to engage with people demonstrating against Covid-19 restrictions and listen to their concerns, but stressed protesters needed to understand the virus was dangerous.

Asked about recent demonstrations in a number of countries against coronavirus restrictions, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it was important to “listen to what people are asking, what people are saying”.

“We should engage in an honest dialogue,” he told reporters, stressing though that demonstrators have a responsibility to ensure protests are safe.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×