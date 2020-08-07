SECTIONS
Utah Black Lives Matter protesters face charges with potential life sentence

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 7, 2020 at 1:35pm
(ASSOCIATED PRESS) Some Black Lives Matter protesters in Salt Lake City could face up to life in prison if they’re convicted of splashing red paint and smashing windows during a protest, a potential punishment that stands out among demonstrators arrested around the country and one that critics say doesn’t fit the alleged crime.

The felony criminal mischief charges are more serious because they carry a gang enhancement penalty. Prosecutors said Wednesday that’s justified because the protesters worked together to cause thousands of dollars in damage, but watchdogs called the use of the 1990s-era law troubling, especially in the context of criminal justice reform and minority communities.

