Violent crime now almost as important to voters as coronavirus

(SUMMIT NEWS) – As riots and unrest continue to dominate the headlines, a new poll has found that almost as many American voters now view violent crime as an important election issue compared to coronavirus, something that is likely to help President Trump.

While cities like Portland have seen riots on a nightly basis for a virtually unbroken time period, the mayhem has now spread to Kenosha, Wisconsin, where two people were fatally shot last night.

The bedlam is now reflected in the polls, with Americans becoming increasingly concerned about law and order.

"A sizable 59 percent of voters in the survey indicate that violent crime, which President Trump has framed as happening in Democrat-controlled cities, is a "very important" factor in casting their ballots," writes Rusty Weiss.

