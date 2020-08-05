SECTIONS
Want better grades? Find smarter friends, study suggests

Students with good grades tend to become more popular over time

Published August 5, 2020 at 1:50pm
(STUDY FINDS) -- MOSCOW — Friends can have a hefty influence in how children develop during their adolescent years. Our closest pals help sculpt our tastes, interests, and even personality. Now, a new study finds that a student’s friends also help determine their academic performance and grades.

Researchers from the National Research University Higher School of Economics say that students usually perform better academically if their friends are good students as well. Why? Iron sharpens iron, as they say. Hanging out with straight-A students tends to motivate others to step up their academic game.

Traditionally, educational scientists agree that four main factors determine a student’s success or failure in the classroom. The first is a student’s family’s socioeconomic status. Next is actual time spent learning, studying, and preparing for class. The third is time spent on hobbies or a job. Lastly, the over classroom and school learning environment plays a significant role.

Read the full story ›

