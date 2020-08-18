Watch everything you missed from the first night of the DNC

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

The first night of the Democratic National Convention included long pauses and gaps between segments, regretful Republicans, and Bernie Sanders saying Biden has become more progressive.

The Daily Caller combined clips of the ceremony, which was held online due to the coronavirus pandemic, into a video of the highs and lows of the opening night of the convention.

Speakers at the virtual convention included those announced, like Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich, as well as other individuals who described themselves as life-long and former Republicans but now endorse the Democratic ticket.

Former first lady Michelle Obama urged voters to participate in the coming general election in her keynote address. “Four years ago, too many people chose to believe that their votes didn’t matter … whatever the reason, in the end, those choices sent someone to the Oval Office who lost the national popular vote by nearly three million votes.”

The first night of the convention ceremonies opened with a recital of the pledge of allegiance and the national anthem, though no one appeared to kneel, video shows.

Aspects of the Black Lives Matter movement were a strong focus during the first night of the convention, though video clips mostly showed peaceful instances of protesting with a few seconds of more violent demonstrations.

Democratic D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser described recent protests in D.C. as “peaceful” in a short speech, though the Metro Police Department arrested 41 people who allegedly “engaged in riot behavior” on Sunday night, the Daily Caller reported.

The host for the evening, American actress Eva Longoria, said that voters could honor those who died due to the coronavirus by voting for presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate, Democratic California Sen. Kamala Harris.

Democratic Mayor of New York, Andrew Cuomo said the “current federal government is dysfunctional and incompetent,” since the “European virus infected the Northeast” while the White House was “fixated on China.”

Many self-identified Republicans made appearances to express their regret over voting for Trump in 2016, and voicing support for Biden.

Democratic Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders said “radical” ideas he and others had fought for are now “considered mainstream.” Sanders said Biden will actively fight climate change by transitioning America to “100% clean energy over the next 15 years,” and noted that Biden supports a $15 per hour minimum wage.

The first night of the convention ended with a musical rendition the Buffalo Springfield song “For What It’s Worth,” sung Billy Porter and featuring the songwriter Stephen Stills on the guitar.

