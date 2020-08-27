Watch what happens when Cat 4 hits land

(FOX NEWS) -- The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams had a scary moment caught on live TV Thursday morning when she was nearly struck in the head by flying debris while covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisianna.

“We want to make good TV for you guys but we also want to be safe... we want to bring you the shot, but we want to do it safely,” Abrams said as she inched further down a set of stairs moments before she was nearly pelted with debris.

Ironically, seconds before Abrams was nearly taken out, her colleague reporter Jim Cantore stepped out of his own live shot to find a helmet.

