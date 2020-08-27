SECTIONS
U.S.
P Share Print

Watch what happens when Cat 4 hits land

At 1 point, reporter showered with wind-blown debris

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 27, 2020 at 9:26am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- The Weather Channel’s Stephanie Abrams had a scary moment caught on live TV Thursday morning when she was nearly struck in the head by flying debris while covering Hurricane Laura on the ground in Louisianna.

“We want to make good TV for you guys but we also want to be safe... we want to bring you the shot, but we want to do it safely,” Abrams said as she inched further down a set of stairs moments before she was nearly pelted with debris.

Ironically, seconds before Abrams was nearly taken out, her colleague reporter Jim Cantore stepped out of his own live shot to find a helmet.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Reporters covering RNC turn to 'sly editorializing'
Watch what happens when Cat 4 hits land
Hurricane Laura brings tornado threat after landfall
Monster Hurricane Laura pounds Gulf Coast
Pence warns: 'You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×