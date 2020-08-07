Windsor Castle opens terrace garden for first time in 40 years

(REUTERS) – Windsor Castle, one of the official residences of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, is to open its East Terrace Garden to the public for the first time in more than 40 years.

Visitors to the castle, where the queen spent the last few months during Britain's lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic before traveling to Scotland, will be able to tour the garden, created in the 1820s, on weekends during August and September.

Today it features 3,500 rose bushes planted around a central fountain. It boasts a colorful history having served different monarchs' tastes through the centuries.

It was initially planted to create a pleasing view from the royal apartments along the eastern facade of the castle.

"The first garden built here was created in 1824 during the reign of George IV. But before that, in the Middle Ages, it would have been the defensive ditch," said Richard Williams, Learning Curator at Windsor Castle.

