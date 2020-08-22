Woman who stole 7-year-old boy's MAGA hat, harassed his mother arrested

(WDEL) A 21-year-old Wilmington woman was arrested in connection with an anti-Trump incident, that was captured on video that's gone viral, on the final night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Wilmington's Riverfront.

Olivia M. Winslow was handcuffed Friday, August 21, 2020, after Wilmington Police were called to the 600 block of Justison Street the evening before for reports of an offensive touching incident involving a 7-year-old boy.

Video circulated on social media, by Students for Trump, shows two girls, one police said was Winslow, tearing up Trump signs and stealing the young boy's "Make America Great Again" hat. The video shows the boy crying, and his mother encouraging him to get his hat back.

Read the full story ›