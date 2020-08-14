SECTIONS
Money
P Share Print

YouTube restores Steven Crowder's ability to make cash from videos

Comes a year after conservative star was accused of homophobic harassment

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published August 14, 2020 at 1:50pm
P Share Print

(BUSINESS INSIDER) Conservative YouTuber Steven Crowder can again make cash from ads running against his videos, a year after having monetization suspended.

Crowder's ability to enable paid ads was suspended on June 5 2019, after progressive journalist Carlos Maza called him out for homophobic harassment.

A YouTube spokeswoman confirmed to Business Insider on Thursday that Crowder's monetization had been restored, adding that: "If there are further violations on this channel we will take appropriate action."

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×