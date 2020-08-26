Zogby shocker: Trump at 52% approval

President Trump's approval rating has hit a new high of 52%, according to a Zogby Analytics poll that finds strong support among blacks, Hispanics and urban dwellers.

Trump has the approval of 36% of blacks, 37% of Hispanics and, extraordinarily, 23% of Democrats.

Amid the violence in cities such as Kenosha, Wisconsin, and Portland, Oregon, Trump's law-and-order message is pushing voters to him, Zogby told Paul Bedard, who reported the results in his "Washington Secrets" column for the Washington Examiner.

Bedard said Trump was "buoyed by blacks and independent voters, as well as urban dwellers shocked by the Black Lives Matter protest violence raging in some cities."

TRENDING: 'It's full of crap, just like you': GOP mayor responds to insults by naming sewage plant after left-wing comedian

Further a Reuters/Ipsos poll found Joe Biden did not get the usual poll bounce from the the Democratic National Convention last week.

"Pollsters have been somewhat at a loss to explain the rise of Trump’s approval ratings, considering that there has been little positive news to help his standings other than the peace deal he helped negotiate between Israel and the United Arab Emirates," Bedard wrote.

Last night @donlemon called for the rioting to end, "because it's showing up in the polling." What polling? The media polling after the DNC Convention that was never released over the weekend. Yes, folks, it exists. You’re just not allowed to see it. https://t.co/yjm1UUdfmf — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 26, 2020

Zogby noted America is a "polarized a nation, on a level not seen since the Civil War."

He said his and other polls confirm that the nation is nearly evenly divided politically and that despite some that show a big Biden lead, the race is extremely close.

Zogby said the battle is for the 10%-20% who haven't made their minds and won't likely decide until Election Day, just as in 2016.