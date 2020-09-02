2 campaign staffers for Ilhan Omar's GOP challenger shot in Minneapolist

(DAILY CALLER) – Two campaign staffers for Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's challenger, Lacy Johnson, were reportedly shot Monday in Minneapolis.

One victim, a 17-year-old man, died at the scene, MPR News reported. The other victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A suspect was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the crime after a police pursuit, the Minneapolis Police Department told the Daily Caller.

"It is shocking and unnecessary acts of violence like this that prove why change is needed now more than ever in our community," Johnson said, adding that the shooting didn't occur during any campaign events and that they believe it has no connection to the campaign.

