SECTIONS
Politics
P Share Print

2 Louisville police officers shot as 'protesters' rally over Breonna Taylor case

Treated for non-life-threatening injuries

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 24, 2020 at 9:01am
P Share Print

(FOX NEWS) -- Two police officers were shot in Louisville, Ky., on Wednesday night as protesters flocked to the streets to rally against the death of Breonna Taylor, authorities said.

Shortly after a police news conference, reports emerged on social media that a third police officer may have been injured.

The two police victims confirmed by authorities were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Interim Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Robert Schroeder said in a short news conference around 10 p.m. ET.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×