SECTIONS
Politics U.S.ELECTION 2020
P Share Print

'It was 29 seconds late': State bars GOP voter statement

Republican chief: 'We can't quite explain the interpretation and decision here'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 6, 2020 at 7:37pm
P Share Print

(AP) -- The Oregon Republican Party’s statement for the state voters’ pamphlet arrived 29 seconds too late and won’t appear in the guide mailed to voters for the November election, officials say.

Laura Fosmire, a spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bev Clarno, said deadlines apply equally to everyone.

“Anyone wishing to submit information to the Voters’ Pamphlet has several weeks to do so and we recommend avoiding waiting until the last minute for this reason,” she said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





P Share Print

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×