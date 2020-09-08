'Move it up here': Exhausted Biden relies on teleprompter to answer questions

At a virtual campaign event, a visibly exhausted Joe Biden appeared to instruct his staff to adjust a teleprompter so he could answer a question.

"Move it up here," Biden says before responding at an AFL-CIO virtual town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Labor Day.

His eyes barely open, Biden can be heard breathing heavily.

President Trump reacted on Twitter: "Could you imagine if I got caught doing this?

"This guy is given the answer to questions, which he reads from his teleprompter. Is Donna involved in this scam?" he asked, referring to former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile.

Brazile was caught feeding questions in advance to Hillary Clinton before a 2016 primary debate.

See Biden at AFL-CIO town hall:

In a Miami television interview last week, Biden accidentally read staffer notes from a teleprompter: "Look, Venezuela topline message is."

Biden frequently is seen in TV interviews looking down at his notes while he answers a question. In a one-one-one with Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, he motioned to staff to move the teleprompter text.

He did the same thing in a recent speech.

"And uh, in addition to that, uh, in addition to that, we have to, uh, make sure that we, uh, we are in a position that we are, well, let me, let me go to the second thing. I've spoke enough on that,” he said while making hand gestures to his aides.