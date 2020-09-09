NBC analyst: Trump's Hispanic support should panic Democrats

The growth in support for President Trump among Hispanics shown in new polls should be alarming to Democrats, an NBC News contributor said Wednesday morning.

"This is something that Democrats should have their hair on fire about, absolutely," said Victoria DeFrancesco Soto.

She was commenting on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about two polls this week. A Miami Herald poll of Miami-Dade voters found Biden splitting Hispanic voters with Trump, with the president at 47% and Biden at 46%. An NBC News-Marist survey found Trump leading 48% to 47% overall in Florida among registered voters and 50% to 46% among Hispanics.

"Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough noted Republicans have always had strong support from the Cuban community in Florida that fled the communist regime.

TRENDING: Mark Meadows: Additional documents spell 'real trouble' for top FBI officials

But support from the broader Hispanic community has grown over the past four years.

Trump "has been putting in the work" on the ground in Florida, while the Biden campaign has been lagging, Scarborough said.

Soto noted that in 2016, Hillary Clinton won non-Cubans by 71% to 26%.

But a whole new segment of Hispanic voters has come to Florida, including Puerto Ricans, and Republicans are working to win them.

"This is going to be very worrisome as we get down to the homestretch of the election, because there isn't going to be much more time to mobilize these voters, register to vote and turn out," the NBC analyst said.

See the remarks: