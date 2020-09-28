Astonishing video: Ilhan Omar tied to 'ballot harvesting' in her district

A Project Veritas undercover investigation released Sunday night alleges paid workers in the district of Rep. Ilhan Omar in Minneapolis are illegally gathering absentee ballots from elderly Somali immigrants.

Members of the Somali community interviewed by Project Veritas charge Omar and the state Democratic Party, the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, are behind the "ballot harvesting."

The investigation features alleged ballot harvester Liban Mohamed in a Snapchat video with piles of ballots on his car dashboard.

Mohamed is the brother of Minneapolis City Council member Jamal Osman.

"Just today we got 300 for Jamal Osman," Mohamed says in the video. "I have 300 ballots in my car right now."

He boasts in his SnapChat video July 1: "Numbers don’t lie. You can see my car is full. All these here are absentee ballots. ... Look, all these are for Jamal Osman.

"Money is the king in this world ... and a campaign is driven by money."

In its video exposé, Project Veritas points out that Minnesota law bars anyone from being a "designated agent" for more than three absentee voters.

Meanwhile, President Trump on Monday called for an investigation into the alleged "ballot harvesting" in Minnesota.

"This is totally illegal. Hope that the U.S. Attorney in Minnesota has this, and other of her many misdeeds, under serious review??? If not, why not???,” the president tweeted.

"We will win Minnesota because of her, and law enforcement."

'It's an open secret'

Project Veritas CEO James O'Keefe said the "investigation into this ballot harvesting ring demonstrates clearly how these unscrupulous operators exploit the elderly and immigrant communities."

O'Keefe features two people who claim on camera that Ilhan Omar is involved in the alleged racket.

Omar Jamal, the chairman of the Somali Watchdog Group in Minneapolis, claims Mohamed is one of the congresswoman's "many people."

"It's an open secret. She will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that," says Jamal, who works with Minnesota's Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

But it's not only Omar, he says, it's the Democratic-Farmers-Labor "machine" in Minnesota.

"The regulations, if you ignore that and you let corruption and fraud become a daily business and then tough luck, the country will not exist as they [Americans] know it," he says.

Omar staffer 'coordinating everything'

Project Veritas also cites an anonymous former Minneapolis political operative who claims that prior to the Aug. 8 primary elections, ballot harvesters "took every single ballot" from elderly people in the Charles Horn Towers public housing complex in Minneapolis.

She alleges an Omar staffer, campaign deputy district director Ali Gainey, was "coordinating everything."

The workers put the ballots in front of the elderly people, she says, "and say, 'Here,' and the people mark" the ballots.

“They have perfected this system" she says. "They will tell you, 'We are applying for your ballot.' They take a picture of your Social Security and your driver’s license. They have a database. When the ballot comes, they track it. Sometimes, they make fake emails. They track the ballot. Then they come and pick up the ballot, unopened.

"They don't give a s*** about any Somali," she says.

"The [state Democratic Party] wants to win this state at all costs ... and the victims are the Somali people."

Young people and women were paid for their ballots before the Minnesota primary, she claims.

"Cash, cash, cash. They were carrying bags of money. ... When you vote and they mark you off, then you get in the van, they give you the cash."

President Trump has strongly opposed calls by Democrats to make mail-in voting universal in the November elections, arguing it opens the door to fraud.

Last month, two officials in New Jersey were charged with election fraud after hundreds of mail-in ballots were discarded. Ballots were found in trash cans in Nevada's primary. And last week in Pennsylvania, nine military ballots from the 2016 election that mostly were marked for Trump were discovered in a dumpster.