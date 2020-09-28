49 shot, 7 dead in bloody Chicago weekend, 5-year-old stabbed to death

By Jake Dima
Nearly 50 people were shot, around half a dozen were killed and a toddler was stabbed to death in another bloody Chicago weekend.
A total of 49 people were hit with bullets from Friday to Sunday with seven victims pronounced dead, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Two teenage boys, 15 and 17, were killed during shooting incidents over the weekend, the local outlet reported.
A total of 5 other teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were wounded after being hit with bullets over the weekend, the outlet reported.
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by her mother, Simone Austin, on Saturday, according to CBS Chicago. The toddler was declared dead at a local hospital after neighbors tried to render aid, CBS reported.
A 27-year-old woman is in custody at Area 4 this morning suspected of stabbing a 5-year-old girl to death in Chicago’s East Garfield Park.
Police say the two are related but wouldn’t confirm their exact relationship. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/4FE1fHPt24
— Vi Nguyen (@ViNguyen) September 27, 2020
An elderly man, 66, and 20-year-old were also reportedly killed on Sunday, according to the Sun-Times. Another man, 20, was fatally shot and a 42-year-old man was shot dead in the back minutes later on Saturday, the local outlet reported.
Another man, 19, was shot and killed Friday as well, according to the Sun-Times. Five other teens, ranging in age from 14 to 17, were wounded after being hit with bullets over the weekend, the outlet reported.
A total of 3,132 people have been shot so far in 2020 in Chicago, which is already over 1,000 more victims than all of 2019, according to the Chicago Tribune. A total of 39 people were shot and six were pronounced dead in shootings last weekend, ABC 7 reported.
This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.
