50+ questions no reporter dares ask Biden and his campaign

(THE FEDERALIST) Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden doesn’t face the same scrutiny the media applies to President Trump. Whether it is due to gaffes, his inability to complete some sentences, or lack of knowledge on a subject, Biden has proven that interviews are not for him and the media has covered accordingly.

When Biden actually agrees to an interview or offers to take questions, most reporters simply ask leading, softball questions or merely state something for Biden to nod in agreement with. Many times, Biden refuses to take questions altogether.

If Biden ever decides to take questions from the press again, here’s a list of questions reporters wouldn’t dare ask him and his campaign for fear of risking their esteemed reputations as some of the loudest voices for Democrats.

