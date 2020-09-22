Why such acrimony over SCOTUS nominee? Abortion

Now that Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG) has passed on to her eternal state, there will be an intense debate over whomever President Trump nominates to replace her.

Why the intensity of the coming debate? The answer is obvious: Abortion.

Why did the left 30 years ago pull out all the stops and vilify through vicious lies that man who became one of the most important black Americans in history, Clarence Thomas? Answer: Abortion

Why did the left attempt to sully and drag the reputation of Brett Kavanaugh through the mud, accusing him of misogyny? Ironically, the late Justice Ginsburg even commended Justice Kavanaugh for his true reputation of lifting up women any way he could. So why was there an unending circus of past accusations of alleged sexual misconduct against him, none of which had the slightest corroboration? Answer: Abortion.

Why is the left gearing up even now for World War III in the Senate? Why are some of them seemingly losing their minds over the looming battle? For example, CNN host Reza Aslan typifies the left: "If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f––-g thing down." Again, the answer is obvious: Abortion.

Abortion, even when not directly mentioned in the Senate Judiciary Committee hearings, is the 800-pound gorilla in the room. It is the underlying issue at the heart of the real battle.

On the eve of the Kavanaugh hearings, I interviewed Wendy Wright, president of Christian Freedom International, for D. James Kennedy Ministries television. Little did we know of the extent of the fireworks against the justice's confirmation that were just around the corner.

I asked Wendy about abortion and such confirmation battles. She told me, "Yes, abortion has become like the symbol, in a sense, of the extreme role of the Supreme Court – a symbol of an atheistic view that God should have no place when it comes to the public square. Abortion has become this symbol of the extreme role of the Supreme Court to rule on our day-to-day lives and to even insert itself in places that the Supreme Court should not be inserting itself."

Indeed, every human being, even in utero, is made in the image of God. The Greek New Testament uses the word "brephos," meaning "baby" to describe both babies in the womb and out of the womb.

Since RBG never met an abortion she didn't like, her replacement will likely change the makeup on the court over the issue of abortion – and other issues. I maintain that if a person cannot get the issue of abortion right, then they can't get many other things right. And vice versa.

True to his campaign promise, Donald J. Trump has nominated many good pro-life judges and justices to the federal bench, and they are now making a positive difference. He has promised to replace RBG with a female justice before the election (which even RBG said in 2016 is in a president's constitutional purview).

A front-runner nominee, of course, is Amy Coney Barrett, a former professor at Notre Dame Law School. The Wall Street Journal this week noted: "Judge Barrett has written and spoken favorably of the conservative Justice [Antonin] Scalia, who died in 2016, and his close attention to the texts of statues as written and support for originalism, or interpreting the Constitution according to its original meaning."

Judge Barrett said, "I tend to agree with those who say that a justice's duty is to the Constitution and that it is thus more legitimate for her to enforce her best understanding of the Constitution rather than a precedent she thinks clearly in conflict with it."

Abortion is a "right" the Supreme Court created – not from within the pages of the text of the Constitution or its amendments.

You can read the Constitution until you're blue in the face, and nowhere will you see even remotely the right for an abortion, the right to terminate one's pregnancy. It's not there. It had to be imposed onto the Constitution by activist judges.

In this era of "wokeness," millions of Americans look back, rightfully, with horror at slavery – the evil practice that nearly torpedoed the Constitutional Convention and that tore the country in half during the Civil War. Hundreds of thousands of Americans died "to make men free."

I believe future generations will look back at us aghast at this horrible practice of abortion, in an age when we have a scientific window into the womb through 3D sonograms and other technology. We are sacrificing tens of millions of babies on the altar of convenience. Those who promote and sanction this barbarity will have to answer to the Almighty one day for this grave injustice. And from Him there is no higher appeal.