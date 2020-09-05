An 11-year-old boy did the incredible when his grandmother needed him most.

Angela Brewer-Laye credits her grandson PJ for rescuing her during a recent medical emergency.

She said she was out walking with PJ about a mile and a half from her home when trouble hit.

"[PJ] always rides either his four-wheeler or his go-kart or dirt bike while I'm trying to get a little exercise in," she told WXIA-TV.

She felt shaky and saw spots -- both signs her blood sugar had dipped.

"He noticed my demeanor; that's when he swung into action," she said.

She tried to steady herself as the boy took off.

"I was leaning against a stop sign, and all of a sudden, I look to my right, and I saw my car, my Mercedes-Benz coming towards me. Wait a minute. And I looked in the car and it was PJ," Brewer-Laye said.

She was amazed at her grandson's driving skills.

"And this child is only 11 years old and drives like a pro," she said, adding that she took a video just to document how smoothly he handled a car.

The ride home was uneventful.

"He did not go up the curb, in the grass, nothing. He pulled in the driveway, into the garage, and helped me out the car," she continued, noting that her driveway is narrow.

When they arrived at her house, he found some glucose tablets and peanut butter crackers.

She later learned that her husband had PJ move the family cars around every once in a while, and that's where he learned to drive.

But he had never gone solo and had never hit the streets before.

"He's an extra special ordinary little boy and he doesn't ask for nothing in return.”

As a reward, Brewer-Laye and the family took the boy out for a feast of his favorite food -- crab legs.

This celebration coincided with PJ's 12th birthday and they were able to celebrate two exciting things that week.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.