American Airlines plans pilot training on Boeing 737 Max

(CNBC) -- American Airlines is planning to start training its pilots on the still-grounded Boeing 737 Max this November, according to a company memo sent Monday.

The jets were grounded worldwide in March 2019 after two crashes killed 346 people, prompting software and other changes on the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration is going through some of the last steps that would allow the planes to fly again but hasn’t provided a specific timeline. The FAA last month issued the safety changes needed for the planes to fly again. Public comments on those changes are due Monday.

An American Airlines spokesman said that the company hasn’t made any “definitive plans” on the Max an that the pilot training date can be adjusted based on regulators’ work.

