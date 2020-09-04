American Psychological Association takes on fight with 'institutional racism'

By Kaylee Greenlee

Daily Caller News Foundation

The American Psychological Association says it is working for systemic changes in America’s culture to dismantle institutional racism, the organization announced on Tuesday.

Psychological leadership, research, and treatment should be part of the answer, according to the American Psychological Association (APA). The organization reportedly started a task force to address “racial disparities” in police-citizen interactions, the group will also focus on communicating psychological science on racism and bias.

“Every institution in America is born from the blood of white supremacist ideology and capitalism—and that’s the disease,” Association of Black Psychologists President Dr. Theopia Jackson said in an APA article.

For Black Americans, systemic and daily experiences of racial discrimination may strain family relationships, leading to negative mental and physical health outcomes, suggests new research in @APA_Journals‘ Journal of Family Psychology. https://t.co/qOHl8yImNZ — American Psychological Association (@APA) August 31, 2020

APA President Dr. Sandra Shullman said that though police brutality is likely what sparked nationwide protests, racism “runs far deeper,” according to the APA.

“APA has a long history of taking a stand on these issues, but we also know that we have our own issues as an association and as a field,” APA CEO Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr. said, according to the APA. “We have to look at our role as a discipline in perpetuating some of the things that are being protested. That has to be a part of our commitment.”

The APA reportedly started hosting virtual townhalls in June and some members want to create a more racially diverse workforce, according to the APA.

The APA did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for further comment.

