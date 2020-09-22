SECTIONS
Ammo store bans mask-wearing customers, calls Whitmer a 'b*tch'

'We'll never comply, and we'll refuse to pay any penalty your illegal order attempts to impose'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 21, 2020 at 8:08pm
(DETROIT METRO TIMES) -- At a Novi ammunition store, masks aren’t just optional – they’re prohibited.

Fenix Ammunition is flaunting Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s order that requires customers to wear masks in businesses, notifying customers that they aren't allowed inside the store unless they remove their protective face coverings.

“DUE TO THE NATIONWIDE RISE IN VIOLENT ATTACKS BY MASK-WEARING THUGS, WE WILL NOT PROVIDE SERVICE TO ANY PERSON WEARING A MASK,” reads a sign taped to the business. “FURTHERMORE, THE NATURE OF OUR BUSINESS NECESSITATES POSITIVE IDENTIFICATION OF OUR CUSTOMERS. YOU MUST REMOVE YOUR MASK UPON ENTERING THIS PREMISES, OR YOU WILL NOT BE SERVED.”

