Another country will soon sign peace deal with Israel

(SARA CARTER) – U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft said Wednesday on Al Arabiya that the news of the next country to sign a peace accord with Israel could become public "in the next day or two."

"It could be today," Craft said. "It could be one in the next day or two. Yes, so we are very excited and I know that others are going to be following.

She added, "And what we don't want to do is we don't want to isolate anyone, but to bring everyone on board in hopes that this will allow the Iranian citizens to see that people really want peace in the Middle East and they are part of this peace."

