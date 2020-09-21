Archbishop asks why people can shop at Nordstrom, but not go to church inside

(SFGATE) -- The Catholic archbishop of San Francisco led a protest on Sunday criticizing the city's restrictions on reopening churches during the coronavirus pandemic.

Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone delivered an impassioned sermon at an outdoor mass at the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption after a march through the streets, calling for the right to worship indoors.

Cordileone condemned city leaders for allowing retail to operate indoors before houses of worship.

