Arkansas man finds 9-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park

'It kind of looked interesting and shiny, so I put it in my bag and kept searching'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 25, 2020 at 3:41pm
(THV11) Kevin Kinard visited Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park and found the second-largest diamond to ever be found in the park's history.

Kinard and his friends brought supplies to wet sift through the park in search of diamonds, but after about 10 minutes he started just walking up and down plowed rows.

Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag,” Kinard said.

The 33-year-old had visited the state park regularly since second-grade and hadn't found a diamond.

