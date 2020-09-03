Barr warns mail-in ballot promoters 'playing with fire'

Attorney General William Barr is warning that advocates of universal mail-in voting are "playing with fire."

In an interview Wednesday with CNN, Wolf Blitzer argued there haven't been instances of "widespread fraud" that critics of mail-in ballots have warned about.

"We haven't had the kind of widespread use of mail-in ballots as being proposed," Barr replied. "We've had absentee ballots from people who request them from a specific address. Now what we're talking about is mailing them to everyone on the voter list, when everyone knows those voter lists are inaccurate."

Barr noted that one of the major complaints in states that have used mail-in balloting is that people "who should get them don't get them ... and people who get them are not the right people."

TRENDING: 'Appalling': Airline bans U.S. flag on face masks, but is apparently fine with 'Black Lives Matter'

"They are people who have replaced the previous occupants and they can make them out and sometimes, multiple ballots come to the same address," he said.

He said some residences receive ballots for "several generations of occupants."

"You think that's a way to run a vote?" Barr asked Blitzer.

The CNN anchor said he was only trying to make the point that there isn't evidence yet of widespread fraud.

"So far we haven't tried it," Barr responded.

"This is playing with fire. This is playing with fire. We're a very closely divided country here," the attorney general said.

"People trying to change the rules to this, to this methodology -- which, as a matter of logic, is very open to fraud and coercion -- is reckless and dangerous and people are playing with fire."

Barr said the solution is to make voting sites clean and safe, and to let those who still have concerns use absentee ballots.

WOW!! I’ve never seen AG Bill Barr this angry. It’s clear HE IS AGAINST MASS VOTE BY MAIL.

pic.twitter.com/vRhZPQbh1M — (@my3monkees) September 2, 2020

Democrats cite coronavirus concerns as a reason to have everyone stay home and vote. However, critics argue, Democratic politicians have allowed mass anti-police protests to occur with no social distancing or application of other health restrictions.