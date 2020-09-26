Berkeley to become 1st U.S. city to ban junk food in grocery-store checkout aisles

(ABC NEWS) Many Americans can relate to the tempting, passing glances at the colorful assortment of confections while waiting in line at the grocery store. But one city in Northern California is making a move to help people resist the unhealthy urges at checkout in favor of healthier options.

The Berkeley City Council unanimously approved a Healthy Checkout Ordinance at its meeting on Tuesday that will be reviewed next month.

The recommendation, presented by council members Kate Harrison and Sophie Hahn who co-authored the ordinance, would require stores over 2,500-square feet to "sell more nutritious food and beverage options in their checkout areas."

