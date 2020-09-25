B&G Foods to remove Cream of Wheat black chef image from packaging

(NBC NEWS) B&G Foods Inc BGS.N said on Thursday it would drop an image of a Black chef from the packaging of its Cream of Wheat porridge mix, the latest company to make branding changes widely considered as racially insensitive.

Companies including Mars Inc. and PepsiCo Inc PEP.O are changing names and branding of some of their products that are rooted in racist imagery amid a wider national debate over racial inequality in the United States.

“For years, the image of an African-American chef appeared on our Cream of Wheat packaging. While research indicates the image may be based upon an actual Chicago chef named Frank White, it reminds some consumers of earlier depictions they find offensive,” B&G Food said in a statement.

Read the full story ›