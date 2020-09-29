Biden camp 'refuses to allow ears checked for electronics'

The White House is accusing Joe Biden's campaign of reneging on an agreement that both candidates would be inspected for earpieces prior to the debate in Cleveland.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany wrote on Twitter that Biden "agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces" but now "is reversing course."

🚨🚨 BREAKING 🚨 🚨@JoeBiden agreed to an inspection for electronic ear pieces at #Debates2020 BUT now he is reversing course, declining the inspection! ⬇️ https://t.co/hdn53Or1Wp — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) September 29, 2020

The Hill reported President Trump is comfortable with the idea of a third-party inspection of both candidates to ensure an earpiece is not being used for an advantage.

Trump even has suggested both candidates take a drug test, suggesting Biden has been taking "a performance enhancing substance."

Biden is widely believe to be using teleprompters in interviews. In one instance, he paused before answering a question, instructing his staff to "Move it up here."

His chief campaign spokesman spent nearly a full minute in a Fox News interview refusing to answer whether or not Biden was using a teleprompter during interviews.

Fox News reported the Biden campaign requested breaks 30 minutes and 60 minutes into the 90-minute debate but the Trump campaign refused.

DailyMail.com reported the dispute over an inspection for earpieces emerged when the president's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was on Fox News accusing Biden of suffering "dementia."

Trump's campaign said Biden’s handlers "several days ago agreed to a pre-debate inspection for electronic earpieces but today abruptly reversed themselves and declined."

"On top of the refusal to take a drug test, it seems pretty obvious that the Biden team is looking for any safety net they can find in the hours leading up to the debate. With his 47 years as a failed Washington politician, how much help does Biden want?" the Trump campaign said.

A Biden spokeswoman replied: "Of course he's not wearing an earpiece and we never asked for a break."

Giuliani, in an interview with "Fox & Friends," said Biden "has dementia."

"There's no doubt about it. I've talked to doctors. I've had them look at 100 different tapes of his, five years ago and today," he said.

Fox's Steve Doocy told Giuliani, "That's your opinion."

Giuliani shot back: "It's just not my opinion, it's the opinion of a number of doctors I've interviewed."

Trump calls Biden "Sleepy Joe," suggesting he's not mentally or physically fit to handle the rigors of the presidency.