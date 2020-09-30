Biden misrepresents Judge Barrett's position on Obamacare

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Joe Biden misstated Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s position on Obamacare in Tuesday’s presidential debate.

Responding to moderator Chris Wallace’s opening question on each candidate’s position on Judge Barrett, Biden responded, "What she’s written before she went on the bench, which is her right, that she thinks the Affordable Care Act is not constitutional."

Barrett has not said that the ACA, also known as Obamacare, is unconstitutional. She has written that Obamacare’s individual mandate, the requirement that people have health coverage or pay fine, is not constitutional.

