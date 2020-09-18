SECTIONS
Politics
Biden spreading 'false claims' about Trump

Charges president held Bible 'upside down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 18, 2020 at 9:07am
(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden disseminated multiple falsehoods while answering questions during a CNN town hall.

Biden criticized President Trump's activity throughout the summer amid unrest following several deaths in police custody. However, he shared false information about Trump's photograph in front of St. John’s Church in Washington, D.C., and reports that the president went inside the White House bunker.

"He gets the military to go in, put tear gas, move people — physically move them out of the way, so he can walk across to a Protestant church and hold a Bible upside down," Biden began. "I don't know if he ever opened it, upside down. And then, go back to a bunker in the White House. What are we talking about here?"

