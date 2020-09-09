Biden White House stenographer says Joe losing 'mental acuity'

The Joe Biden running for president is "not the same Joe" who was vice president only a few years ago.

That's according to Mike McCormick, who worked as a White House stenographer for 15 years, including with Biden from 2011 to 2017, reported the Washington Free Beacon.

"It is a complete difference from what he was in 2017," McCormick told the Beacon. "He's lost a step and he doesn't seem to have the same mental acuity as he did four years ago."

McCormick said Biden "doesn't have the energy, he doesn't have the pace of his speaking."

"He's a different guy."

McCormick has a book out called "Joe Biden Unauthorized."

The Beacon noted Biden's "physical stamina and cognitive health have come under scrutiny during the 2020 election, due to a series of speaking appearances in which the 77-year-old has appeared to lose his train of thought, struggled to finish a sentence, or forgotten where he said."

McCormick said the Joe Biden he knew regularly went off script with reporters.

"He'd just make a big joke out of it, and go straight from the hip," McCormick said.

Now, he appears to be reading directly from scripts, including the instructions from his staff. On one occasion he read "END QUOTE" and on another "TOPLINE MESSAGE."

McCormick explained why Biden has such a dislike for Vladimir Putin.

In 2011, Putin "publicly humiliated" Biden by cutting off his microphone during a press conference.

Last week, Rush Limbaugh discussed an ABC News report that U.S. intelligence was warning "the Russians are seeking to sow discord in American politics by casting doubt over former Vice President Joe Biden's mental fitness for office."

ABC's Jonathan Karl said it was "meant to be a warning, an intelligence bulletin from the Department of Homeland Security alerting local, state and federal law enforcement to a Russian scheme to damage Joe Biden's presidential campaign."

Limbaugh said: "Well, I gotta tell you, if that’s true, they’ve been doing it for a long time. We’ve had our doubts since Biden announced he was running in April of 2019. Besides, how did the Russians get Biden to cooperate? By pretending he can’t put two sentences together half the time.

"Really? The Russians are behind this? It was just yesterday that we were told the Russians are already doing it again, folks, they’re already meddling in the 2020 election. And that has an obvious question. You mean we haven’t done anything to fix this problem? We’ve known about it for four years?

"Look, I’m being facetious. I’m playing devil’s advocate here. These guys, these Democrats, the media, they have claimed the Russians meddled. They stole the election. Should have been Hillary. You know the drill. It’s been four years. We haven’t fixed this? We haven’t identified what the Russians did, we haven’t shut those things down? We haven’t put up roadblocks? We haven’t been able to stop the Russians? They just decide they want to meddle in the 2020 election and there’s nothing we can do, they’re gonna do it? Well, that’s what we’re being asked to believe."

The Federalist reported the document Karl quoted was titled "Russia likely to denigrate health of U.S. candidates to influence 2020 election."

The report said Biden's "cognitive decline" is "very real and becomes much more apparent with every rare interview when the campaign allows … Biden to speak to friendly journalists."

One of his most recent blunders came in a televised address in Pittsburgh.

"COVID has taken this year, just since the outbreak, has taken more than 100 year, look, here’s, the lives, it’s just, when you think about it. More lives this year than any other year for the past 100 years," he said.

See Biden's comment:

A recent survey found that four voters in 10 believe Biden is suffering from "diminished mental capacity" that will allow him to be manipulated by the far left.

Forty-one percent said they strongly agree, and another 6% said they somewhat agree. Only 37% said they strongly disagree.

Commissioned by Heritage Action For America, the survey asked voters whether or not they believe that "Biden suffers from some level of diminished mental capacity and because of this they fear that if he is elected president his administration will be staffed with the very liberal socialists given to him by Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and the Democratic National Committee."

The results were reported by Paul Bedard's "Washington Secrets" column in the Washington Examiner. Bedard noted Donald Trump Jr. has been raising the issue in his interviews and a new book, "Liberal Privilege: Joe Biden and the Democrats' Defense of the Indefensible."

Trump Jr. quotes Obama's White House doctor, Ronnie Jackson, a retired Navy officer, who has questioned Biden's mental capacity.

Jackson said: "The best way I can describe him every time I see him is that he’s just lost. I won’t make any particular diagnosis about dementia. ... But what I will say is that something is not right."

When Biden accepted his party's nomination, his speech was praised widely by Democrats.

But CNN analyst Van Jones acknowledged in a panel covering the final night of the Democratic National Convention that they "were prepared for it to be a terrible speech."

"As long as he didn't embarrass himself, we were going to come out here and praise it!"