Biden's Texas lead completely erased as Trump pulls into lead

A poll that previously showed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden ahead in Texas now shows him trailing behind President Donald Trump.

In early July, the former vice president was ahead by 5 points in the Lone Star State, according to the survey conducted by The Dallas Morning News and the University of Texas, Tyler.

But the latest poll, released Sunday, shows that Biden's lead has disappeared.

Trump now leads by 2 points, 48-46, among likely Texas voters.

“The poll, conducted Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, surveyed 1,176 registered voters. Of those, 901 said they are ‘extremely likely’ to vote in November,” the newspaper reported. “The margin of error is plus or minus 2.87 percentage points for the bigger group, and 3.22 points for the subset of likely voters.”

Political scientist Mark Owens, who directed the poll, told The Morning News that “Trump is ahead.”

The paper reported the president’s polling is linked to that of Sen. John Cornyn, who is ahead of Democratic challenger M.J. Hegar by 11 points -- down 2 points from the July poll.

On the correlation between the senator's and Trump’s re-election campaigns, Owens said, “Trump is helped by Cornyn.”

Even many Democrats concede the president is likely to win the Lone Star State on Nov. 3

“I will be shocked if Biden carries Texas,” poll respondent Terri Sharman of Tyler told The Morning News. The 62-year-old retired elementary school teacher said she badly wants Trump out of power.

"Every morning you wake up and it’s a fresh hell," Sharman said.

Trump received 28 percent of support from Hispanic likely voters, 9 percent support from black likely voters and 60 percent from white likely voters.

Biden, meanwhile, had the support of 58 percent of Hispanic likely voters, 87 percent of black likely voters and 35 percent of white likely voters.

Eight percent of Hispanic likely voters are undecided, compared with 4 percent each of black and white voters.

Trump carried Texas by 9 points in 2016, defeating Democrat Hillary Clinton 52.2 percent to 43.2 percent to take the state’s 38 Electoral College votes, The New York Times reported.

