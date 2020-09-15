SECTIONS
Black Lives Matter protesters chant 'F*** your Jesus'

Mob attacks black street preacher declaring his faith

WND Staff By WND Staff
Published September 14, 2020 at 8:26pm
BLM protesters in Charlotte, North Carolina (Video screenshot)

A black street preacher in Charlotte, North Carolina, declaring "Jesus saves" was attacked by a mob shouting "F*** Jesus."

The confrontation took placing during Republican National Convention events in the city in August but was ignored by media and spotlighted Monday by the Gateway Pundit.

See the video of marchers:

See the attack on the preacher:

