Bleary-eyed U.S. election officials turn to signature-verifying software in mail-in surge

'An error here is someone losing their chance to vote'

Published September 26, 2020 at 12:09pm
(REUTERS) When election officials in at least 29 U.S. counties face an expected avalanche of mail-in ballots in the Nov. 3 presidential election due to the coronavirus pandemic, they will not rely on eyes alone to verify voters’ signatures.

They will also use software to approve signatures and guard against fraud, a Reuters survey found, a trend that voting technology experts cautiously welcome. Parascript, a Colorado company that says it helps banks identify check fraud, developed the technology.

Read the full story ›

