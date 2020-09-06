SECTIONS
BLM riots in Rochester, harasses restaurant patrons

'If you don’t give us our sh*t, we shut sh*t down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 5, 2020 at 8:10pm
(BREITBART) Black Lives Matter protesters took to the streets of Rochester Friday night, prompting authorities to declare a riot following the escalation of violence and destruction in the area.

Protesters gathered in Rochester on Friday night following the recently released footage of the police-involved death of Daniel Prude, a black man who died of asphyxiation after being subdued and hooded by police in March. Police union head Michael Mazzeo sparked further outrage after stating on Friday that officers were following training protocol.

Demonstrators reportedly attempted to shut down area restaurants and can be seen harassing patrons and throwing chairs.

“We’re shutting your party down,” one protester reportedly shouted at a patron.

