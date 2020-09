Normally $28, get massive, 336-page blockbuster, 'SAFE' at radical discount

Key Democrat 'at the center' of Illinois' $140 billion in unfunded liabilities

Trump crackdown on Uighur slave labor could cost China $250 million

Biden reveals his high priority for gun control

Growing list of white liberals caught pretending to be black

Iraqi politician calls for normalization of ties with Israel

Liberal suggests Biden announce he'd appoint Michelle Obama to Supreme Court to honor RBG

College students planned to violate COVID policies in protest calling for tougher COVID policies

* All fields are required.

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.