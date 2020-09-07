Busch beer launches new 'Dog Brew' for man's best friend

With more humans opting for the company of man's best friend during the current health crisis, Busch has launched a new "beer" for dogs.

Dog Brew by Busch is an "all-natural product" made from pork bone broth, vegetables, spices, water and herbs, according to the Busch website.

It's non-alcoholic, and can be consumed by humans too, but the company doesn't recommend it.

"We here at Busch do not judge. BUT this bone broth is made for a dog's refined palate," the website reads.

Introducing The Nectar Of The DOGS!#BuschDogBrew is bone broth full of dog-friendly flavors and nutrients. Go to the link in our bio to grab a pack for your favorite drinking buddy 🐶! pic.twitter.com/tWA20ys8at — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) August 26, 2020

"You may find it pretty bland & yes, we've tried it a few times. Part of the job."

Man's best friend can enjoy the brew on its own or over food. If your pooch doesn't want to enjoy it in one sitting, it can last for five days in the fridge.

While bone broth is a great way to help dogs who struggle to eat solid food get extra nutrients, the company maintains the "beer" should not be used as a meal replacement.

"Feed your dogs, they love food just as much as you," the website reads.

Busch's Dog Brew was launched in conjunction with National Dog Day on Aug. 26.

"After a long day there's nothing quite like having a Busch with a friend, and with so many new pet owners across America this year, we wanted to create a brew to give our fans a chance to share a Busch brew with their 'best friend,'" Daniel Blake, Anheuser-Busch's vice president of value brands, said in a statement, according to Country Living.

Dog Brew is sold in four-packs, and Busch is donating $1 to Best Friends Animal Society for every case -- or six four-packs -- sold.

"We’re proud to be able to partner with Best Friends Animal Society and continue our efforts to help those furry friends still looking for a home," Blake said.

This is not the first dog beer ever created. Flat 12 Paws Dog Brewery sells a beer made from meat bones, carrots, potatoes and brewer's yeast, Forbes reported.

Moreover, Bowser Beer can be found in the states as "Cock-a-doodle Brew" or "Porky Pug Porter."

Anheuser-Busch says "we're pawsitive" that Fido will love the new brew.

The "beer" is currently sold out online, but you can join the waiting list if you want to want to be able to order a pack for your dog as soon as it's available.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.