Candace Cameron Bure says she'd rather 'share Jesus with people' than return to 'The View'

(FOX NEWS) Candace Cameron Bure spent almost a year co-hosting "The View" but left the daytime talk show in 2016.

The 44-year-old actress told Fox News that even though the Emmy-winning series is looking to fill its fifth chair, she's not reapplying for the job.

"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," Bure explained. "Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion."

