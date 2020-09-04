SECTIONS
Candace Cameron Bure says she'd rather 'share Jesus with people' than return to 'The View'

She left the daytime talk show in 2016

(FOX NEWS) Candace Cameron Bure spent almost a year co-hosting "The View" but left the daytime talk show in 2016.

The 44-year-old actress told Fox News that even though the Emmy-winning series is looking to fill its fifth chair, she's not reapplying for the job.

"I just don't publicly want to talk about politics," Bure explained. "Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion."

