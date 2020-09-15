CDC plans 'critical race theory' training despite Trump ban

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is moving ahead with a "critical race theory" training program in violation of President Trump's recent executive order.

Christopher Rufo, the director of the Discovery Institute's Center on Wealth and Poverty in Seattle, said he's obtained leaked documents that outline the CDC's plan to "examine the mechanisms of systemic racism" and address "White supremacist ideology."

"The final session teaches CDC employees how to become activists," he said in a thread on Twitter.

The employees will be encouraged to join an "Anti-Racism Collaborative with eight Collective Action Teams" focused on "communications," making scientific publications "anti-racist" and influencing "policy and legislation."

In general terms, critical race theory is a post-modern theoretical framework rooted in Marxist principles that views individuals through the lens of oppressed or oppressor based largely on their skin color.

Rufo said the unnamed whistleblower who provided him with the documents is outraged.

"I thought maybe they would wisely cancel this training series," the whistleblower said.

Instead, CDC employees received a message confirming the plan.

"The pressure to participate is palpable, and if you don't you will have to explain why you aren't a racist," the whistleblower said.

The White House announced Sept. 4 the Trump administration is halting critical race theory training in federal agencies, calling it "anti-American propaganda."

"This is a sickness that cannot be allowed to continue,” President Trump tweeted. “Please report any sightings so we can quickly extinguish!”

Russ Vought, director of the Office of Management and Budget, wrote a memo informing agencies of Trump's instruction to stop using controversial forms of training and to stop trainining on "critical race theory," "white privilege" and "any other training or propaganda effort that teaches or suggests either ... that the United States is an inherently racist or evil country or ... that any race or ethnicity is inherently racist or evil."

Rufo noted the CDC's priorities.

"We are in the midst of a pandemic and the CDC is prioritizing a critical race theory training program that is in direct violation of a presidential order."

He called on CDC Director Robert Redfield to "immediately terminate this program — and focus on COVID-19, where CDC has been disastrous."

Rufo issued "a warning to every federal department in the United States: if you violate the president's order on critical race theory, I will find you, expose you, and shut you down."

Textbook critical race theory

The 13-week series is called "Naming, Measuring, and Addressing the Impacts of Racism on the Health and Well-Being of the Nation and the World," Rufo said in a post on his website.

The first three training sessions are focused on "racism, sexism, and other systems of structured inequality."

The CDC teachers must then "address institutionalized racism" to "really set things right in the garden" of a racist nation.

In sessions 6 through 9, the CDC claims "racism is a public health crisis" and that "systemic racism" leads to "police killings of unarmed Black and Brown men and women" and leads to "the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on communities of color."

In sessions 10 and 11, the trainers are to teach CDC employees that they must "target" and destroy the values of "focus on the individual," the "myth of meritocracy," the "myth of American exceptionalism" and "White supremacist ideology."

Rufo commented that the material is "textbook critical race theory."

