Census data: 2019 'historic year' for raising Americans' living standards

Census Bureau figures show 2019 was a "historic year" for raising the living standards of Americans, lifting more than 4 million out of poverty.

The White House announced this week that real median household income rose $4,400 in 2019, reaching an all-time high of $68,700, a 6.8% one-year hike.

That's the largest one-year increase on record, the report said.

"Income gains in 2019 were largest for minority groups. Real median income grew by 7.9 percent for black Americans, 7.1 percent for Hispanic Americans, and 10.6 percent for Asian Americans. These one-year increases were all record highs, and the new income levels reached in 2019 were all record highs, as well," the report said.

Further, the official poverty rate "fell to an all-time record low of 10.5 percent in 2019."

"Over 4 million people were lifted out of poverty between 2018 and 2019 for a 1.3 percentage point decrease. This was the largest reduction in poverty in over 50 years."

While the overall poverty rate fell 1.3%, black poverty fell by 2 percentage points, Hispanic poverty fell by 1.8 percentage points and Asian poverty fell by 2.8 percentage points.

"Children fared even better than the overall population," the report said. "Child poverty fell to a near 50-year low in 2019, falling by 1.8 percentage points to 14.4 percent. Since 2016, 2.8 million children have been lifted out of poverty, including over 1 million Hispanic children."

Between 2016 and 2019, 6.6 million were lifted out of poverty.

The report noted the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the historic progress in 2020.

"But the strong recovery has vastly outperformed expectations, and almost half of the jobs lost by April had already returned by August. While the recovery is far from complete with millions of Americans still out of work, the Census Bureau’s latest income and poverty numbers have set a new standard: 2019 was the best year for household economic gains in half a century in America."

Just the News reported the new census data is a boost for Trump as his reelection campaign heads into the final stretch.

"We've done a tremendous job in poverty for all people in our nation, in particular for African-Americans," Trump told Just the News when asked about the census data at the White House on Wednesday. "I'm very proud of the numbers — African-Americans, Hispanic Americans, they had the best numbers ... both employment and unemployment, depending on the definition."

The White House noted that while Joe Biden was vice president, the number of Americans in poverty increased by nearly 787,000.

Jack Brewer, a former NFL football player and a member of the Black Voices For Trump Advisory Board, said part of the decline in poverty among black Americans was due to welfare reform, jobs training programs and school choice.

"Getting out of poverty is a deep issue," Brewer said in a video interview with Just the News. "I think the reason why you saw so much progress — pre-coronavirus — from this president is because he actually went at the core of issues issues like welfare reform. When I say welfare reform, I mean the fact that the president, through his policies, [was] able to take 5 million people off of welfare and give them actual jobs, so to incentivize folks to actually get off welfare to start jobs."