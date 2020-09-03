SECTIONS
Charlie Hebdo republishes Mohammed cartoons

'We will never give up'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published September 3, 2020 at 3:19pm
(GATESTONE INSTITUTE) – Yesterday, one day before the opening of the trial for 14 defendants accused of involvement in a string of terrorist attacks in France, which included the murders of their fellow journalists and cartoonists on January 7, 2015 at their Paris office, the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo republished the "Mohammed Cartoons" under the title "Tout ça pour ça" ("All of that for this"). "We will never give up," they said.

The defendants in the trial, some in absentia, "face a variety of charges related to helping perpetrators carry out attacks that killed 17 people over three days in January 2015." In addition to the 12 victims in and around the office of Charlie Hebdo, a police officer was murdered in the street and four people were murdered in a kosher supermarket.

François Molins, then public prosecutor of Paris, recalled his arrival at the Charlie Hebdo office. He found "the smell of blood and gunpowder. In the newsroom, it is carnage. It is more than a crime scene, it is a war scene, with a frightening tangle of bodies."

